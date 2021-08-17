Peterborough striker Clarke-Harris, who is due to face Preston North End on Saturday, facing FA charge

The 27-year-old was a teenager when he made the comments – at least one allegedly making reference to sexual orientation – between October 2012 and March 2013.

The forward was in the Posh side which beat Derby 2-1 at the weekend and is expected to be in the Peterborough side which visits Deepdale on Saturday.

An FA statement read: “Peterborough United FC’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct for six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris

“It is alleged that these posts were insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It is further alleged that these breaches of FA Rule E3.1 also constitute an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.