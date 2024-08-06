Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe chats to director Peter Ridsdale on the pitch | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE's season kicks off on Friday at home to Sheffield United

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale assures the Lilywhites will be working hard to deliver a positive season for the Deepdale faithful.

The fourth, and third full, campaign under manager Ryan Lowe gets under way this Friday - as PNE host Sheffield United. It’s a fitting occasion to kick things off, under the Deepdale lights and in front of a packed out crowd - as well as the Sky Sports cameras. Ahead of the season’s start, Ridsdale has fired a message to the North End supporters.

“Our supporters are fantastic,” said Ridsdale. “You just see them in Spain, and even at local games like Bamber Bridge - the excitement and engagement etc. A lot of fans get frustrated at the club, with the claims of lacking ambition etc. All I can say is that, when we go to football meetings, they look at Preston North End and see the club as one which consistently pays players, bills - I know that is boring - and doesn’t have any debt.

“We are ambitious. The fact we spend what we spend - and people might want us to spend more - there is no lack of ambition at this football club. Our supporters, we want them to understand that and we thank them for their support to date. We go into Friday absolutely committed to doing better than we’ve been doing over the last few years. I’ve been having meetings with Ben Whiteman and a couple of the senior players.

“They are absolutely focused as well and they want to do better for our supporters. Our objective is to get in the play-offs. That is our ambition... we want to see Preston North End in the Premier League. And, it would give all of us the greatest pleasure to reward all of our supporters, for many years of frustration, by delivering what their aims and objectives are. So, I would like to thank them for their support and staying together. We will do our best to satisfy those demands and desires, and we go into next season with optimism.”