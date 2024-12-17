The PNE director appeared on talkSPORT's 'White & Jordan' on Tuesday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has addressed the club’s contract situation on national radio.

Jim White and Simon Jordan were joined live on talkSPORT by Ridsdale, during their Tuesday afternoon show. Ridsdale discussed dealing with criticism from supporters, but also the list of out-of-contract players this coming summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s something manager Paul Heckingbottom has been asked about a lot - and he has reinforced his belief that 2025 is an opportunity to change things. Ridsdale has said that more players will likely move on, than stick around.

"It's dead simple... the fans tell us we ought to refresh the squad," said Ridsdale. "Then, we have a few out of contract and they want to know why they are out of contract. Well, if they are not out of contract I can't refresh the squad.

“The reality is that probably, by the time we get to the end of the season, there will be four, maybe five, maximum who will end up being out of contract and leave us. We will shake their hand and wish them all the best. I expect, at least, three if not more to re-sign.

“We are pretty close on two and I am hopeful on a third, shortly. But, you cannot have it both ways. On one hand, they want to know why you are not bringing new players into the club. Well, I have only got so much money for a 24/25 man squad, so I need churn and that's what we are getting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final year of their deals, within the senior squad, are goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, defenders Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Patrick Bauer, midfielders Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes and Robbie Brady, and striker Emil Riis. Youngster Kian Best is also out of contract in 2025.