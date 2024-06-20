Ryan Lowe with Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE director addresses the backlashes after some of Ryan Lowe’s interviews

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says he has spoken to manager Ryan Lowe about the way some of his interviews are received.

The Lilywhites are preparing for Lowe’s fourth season at Deepdale, with the 2024/25 campaign his third full one. North End have finished mid-table - 13th, 12th and 10th - in the previous three seasons. On the pitch, there have been highs and lows during the Liverpudlian’s tenure.

But every now and then there is a backlash to Lowe’s comments in the media. Ridsdale is well aware of it and doesn’t believe the North End boss intends for certain things to come across as they do. Nonetheless, the pair have discussed how it can improve.

Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post this week: "Well, I think Ryan would like it to be a better dynamic because he knows that sometimes he'll make a statement. A classic case was when he was under a lot of pressure and got asked about his formation and tactics. I think he turned around and said 'What coaching badges do the fans/you have? And he got a lot of stick about that. I thought - and he agrees - it was probably an inappropriate response, because everybody is entitled to their opinion. Ultimately, he's got the responsibility of making decisions, picking the team and tactics.

“His job will stand or fall on the result. I think the difficulty in life, in general, is that over the years - I remember going back when football managers didn't do press conferences and they wouldn't have to talk regularly. They turned up, trained the players, picked the team and they either won or lost. We now live in a media age where you have to spend a lot of time talking to the public, the supporters, to you. And just because somebody has been a good footballer or manager, doesn't necessarily mean they've got the skills to do that.

“If they make a slip, it is back page headlines. Is it something he feels he should consider and think about? Yes, it is. Does he know he sometimes comes out with things he wishes he hadn't said? Yes. And does he really mean it as it comes out and as people take it? No, I don't think he does. I think he is one of the most honest, well meaning and well intentioned people - who is desperately trying hard to do a very good job for Preston North End Football Club.

