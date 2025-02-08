PNE beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-2 on penalties to progress in the FA Cup on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was over the moon to progress in the FA Cup but gave big credit to Wycombe Wanderers.

The League One promotion pushers held PNE to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes of football at Deepdale. But, for the second time this campaign, it was the Lilywhites who triumphed on penalties. Freddie Woodman produced two big saves and Ched Evans struck home the winning spot sick, after Ali McCann had spurned the opportunity to do so with Preston’s fourth penalty.

Former PNE loan man Adam Reach was one player denied by Woodman from 12 yards, while Daniel Udoh also saw his penalty saved. On target for North End, as well as Evans, were Sam Greenwood, Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frokjaer.

Ched Evans and Freddie Woodman celebrate | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “Delighted... it's what it's all about. Listen, Wycombe didn't disappoint us at all. We knew exactly what we were going to face. I'd managed to see him a lot anyway before we'd drawn them. Really awkward to play against; a really effective team and the fact that we didn't take one of those chances early on makes it a tough game. I think then it becomes a bit more of a war of attrition and we have to really battle and fight and we did that.

“It shows how much we want to continue and progress in this competition. We've started to see it with Championship teams coming here now in the league where that might be their style, trying to block up the space as far as defending a bit deeper. That might be something we've got to face and deal with and one way to make those games easier is to take those chances when you create them.

“That's why I'm pleased to get through because you can get frustrated, you can play into the hands of the opposition and their style. But I think for me their best two moments came for those corners off two headers in the first half and we had to change our marking because of that. After that we stood strong at the set-plays and I felt that was their way to get back in, because our three centre-backs - and then two at the end because of injuries - dealt with their direct physical play quite well.

“We should have been in front. One concern was playing into their hands; they weren't going to change that. I know they've got good players and they have good players to bring on as well. They're very, very direct, very narrow in their midfield and front three so when they are direct, they make themselves so effective at second balls. As well as we competed, they still pick up so many because that's their style and they're very, very good at it.

“And when a team plays that way, it's difficult to stop unless you literally go man for man all over the pitch and stop the ball at source. But then the ‘keeper will play it. So yeah, we had to make sure that we stood up to what they delivered and then try and break them down. First half, we had the opportunities. Second half, we didn't have as many. We had more possession, more territory, but I didn't think we looked as dangerous with it.”

“Freddie did great.”

On the spot-kick success, he added: “I don't know if you can enjoy them, I'll be honest! I try and have a bit of a laugh with the players when it's that... the hard work's done, we've run hard, we've competed, we've done everything we can and then it’s just: go and hit the ball as hard as you can... go and put it in the net. So yeah, I was surprised when I was looking round for (Evans) and thinking ‘Ched, you’ve not put yourself forward yet’ - so I think he saw me staring at him and thought ‘Yeah, I’ll have one then’.

“I think (McCann) was the first one to put his name forward... I had to put him down the list a bit more! No, listen, he won't (get any stick for his miss). Freddie did great. I was stood next to Pollie (Mike Pollitt) in the shootout and they'd obviously done the homework, because every time they came up Pollie was saying which way he was going - Freddie dived that way and obviously made the saves.”