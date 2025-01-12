Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE take on the Addicks on Tuesday night in the FA Cup third round

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom welcomes FA Cup action for his team with Charlton Athletic providing the third round test.

Here’s everything the Lilywhites chief had to say on the Addicks, their boss Nathan Jones, the competition and replays being scrapped...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup, what does it mean to you?

“I look forward to it all the time,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire. “I like cup competitions anyway, for different reasons, but the FA Cup is a special one... it's a different one. The cup games are different, it breaks the monotony of the league. No matter what's happening, there's a different feel to a cup game because it's just all out there. It's all left on the pitch in that one game. I can feel the difference when I'm on the sideline.”

You would love a run in this competition?

“Listen, every game's tough and talking about us being favourites because we're a league above, it's nonsense,” said Heckingbottom to BBC Lancashire. “We wouldn't have got to an FA Cup semi-final two years ago if leagues mattered or where you're positioned in a league. That's why the cup competitions are good and great and we enjoy them. Charlton will fancy their chances coming to us, 100 per cent. Nathan's got them organised, playing well and they'll want to win and progress.

“But we want to win and progress, so we have to approach it in the right way. And if you do get through, what's to say you're not playing a Premier League team in the round after? Again, you've got to ignore the league status, otherwise what's the point? So it is, it's different, totally different. From my perspective I love the feel that you get on the sideline in a cup game. And the FA Cup, again, is different to the League Cup.”

It was a tough job for Nathan Jones to take on from the outside, having managed in the Premier League very recently, wasn’t it? But, he seems to be making small steps forward...

“Yes, it was a tough job,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire. “But I thought it was a good job for him. I can see how they're playing now. There are a lot of similarities to Luton. They're a big club in League One... good resources for League One and I know he’ll have been believing, and still believe, that if he gets it right it's a club he can take somewhere. And that's why he’ll have wanted the job. So yes, we're in his way in terms of a cup run and they're in our way in terms of a cup run. We look forward to the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I'm glad we're at home. I wanted a home draw in the cup. But they'll not be scared that they're playing away. Their style of play, how they want to play, probably how they're going to set up will be different because they're away from home - and it will suit a lot of their players and their tactics. We have to be wary of that. So, yes, it's going to be a real challenge.

“There will be moments of quality on show. They've got good players; we've got good players. Likewise, there'll be times when it's ferocious and it's about who wants to win the game more. And moments in cup ties can often be decided by that, just because of the nature of the game. Especially in tight games, when there's only a goal in it at certain moments in the game.”

Is Nathan Jones quite an interesting person to share the touchline with. He's an animated, passionate guy...

“Yeah listen, I get on with him,” said Heckingbottom. “Lots of conversations on the phone about players, football and whenever we've played each other we've always shared a beer and that afterwards. So yeah, looking forward to catching up with him and seeing how he's getting on down there. Without speaking to him since he's been down there, I certainly had a good idea of why he wanted to take that job. I can see what he's trying to do there. And I am under no illusions as to how pumped up he's going to try and get his team for our game.”

Extra time and penalties... obviously, the format has changed. Have you practised penalties? What do you think of that change of format?

“It's just come in line with other cup competitions, hasn't it?” said Heckingbottom. “So, I'm not really bothered. But I think for the FA Cup itself, it's a bit sad and we lose a lot at this stage, the third round, when you've got a lot of smaller teams playing bigger teams and the potential of that away trip - that type of thing. It's sad that's lost, because I've enjoyed those moments as a fan as well. So it's sad that's gone. But from the position we're in I've got no problem with it being decided on the day.”