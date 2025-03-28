Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s a 1:30pm kick-off at Deepdale this Sunday in the FA Cup

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants his team to be on the front foot against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites host Unai Emery’s side in the FA Cup quarter-finals - it is the first time since 1966 the Lilywhites have reached the last eight of the competition. They are at home for the fourth time in a row, having seen off Burnley, Charlton and Wycombe in previous rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in their way now, as the only non-Premier League side left in, is a formidable opponent. Villa are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they take on PSG. It’s the third time this campaign PNE will have locked horns with top flight opposition... Heckingbottom is relishing the day.

“Yeah, it’s great,” said Heckingbottom, to talkSPORT. “That stat, nearly 60 years since this club’s last FA Cup quarter-final, amazed me when I found that out before the Burnley game. Everyone is really on board with this. We had Fulham here in the League Cup, earlier on this season. We had Arsenal and now we’re welcoming Aston Villa. These cup games are for us to enjoy.

“Obviously, we go all out to try and win the games but they’re here for us to enjoy amid that slog of a season which is the Championship. Recent history hasn’t been at the top end of English football, but in this club’s past it very much was. One game away from Wembley... if we win away at Derby on Wednesday night, we know what we get - it’s three points.

“But if we manage to overturn Aston Villa at the weekend, it’s totally different. It’s a trip to Wembley, it’s an FA Cup semi-final and they don’t come around very often, these opportunities. This week has taken care of itself. Everyone is looking forward to it and everyone’s excited about it. We want to be on the front foot and try to put pressure on Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s how we try and play. Depending on which team Unai picks, particularly at the top end of the pitch, determines how they then build. So, we are sort of guessing to that extent; a lot of the preparation is about us. The other thing as well is we’ve suffered a lot. We’ve got four players ineligible due to either previous cup games or suspensions. We also have a few injuries at the minute.

“We are pretty dictated with the team we’re putting out, but we’re comfortable with that. We’ll see the XI that Villa put out and then be prepared. Young Kaine Kesler-Hayden can’t play is because his parent club is Aston Villa. It’s a little bittersweet for him... he did great to help us get through to this stage. I am presuming Villa would be delighted if he could play, but it’s FA rules. That’s a little bit of a sickener for him.

Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa in January | Getty Images

“I have obviously paid a lot of attention to Villa now, as soon as they draw came through. To be honest, any XI they are putting out at the minute is unbelievably strong. I think it is a reflection, not only of the work Unai has done, but Villa as a club themselves. Every window they have got stronger and stronger. They recruited unbelievable players again in January.

“I don’t see any sort of a weakened team coming to Preston. We are one game away from Wembley... fantastic opportunity for us. They will be seeing it as a couple of games away from their first silverware for a while, and Unai’s first for the club. They will be going all out. It’s a full house... atmosphere wise it will be fantastic. You’ve got to enjoy these occasions.”

Your next PNE read: Aberdeen insider delivers verdict on PNE winger's loan spell so far