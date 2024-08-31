Preston North End's manager Paul Heckingbottom acknowledges his side's travelling supporters at the end of the match | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom left the Kassam Stadium with plenty of frustration, after his side’s 3-1 loss to Oxford United.

The Lilywhites made the perfect start to their third game under the boss, as Emil Riis fired in his first goal of the campaign - after just three minutes. But, Mark Harris popped up with the headed equaliser - avoidable from PNE’s point of view - midway through the first half. Tyler Goodrham then curled home a cracker from distance, to fire Oxford into the lead on 53 minutes. PNE defender Liam Lindsay was then shown a second yellow card, and the hosts added a third 60 seconds later - through Greg Leigh.

“I’m really frustrated with that,” said Heckingbottom post-match. “The outcome of it and sections of it, because I really feel like that’s one which got away from us. We came in at half-time and understood why we were level - because we were wasteful at one end and the one thing we really get wrong, we got punished for. I thought we started the second half well, on the front foot to press them and win the ball back. But then the second goal is a killer, just a quick free-kick. We have got bodies back, but we let him come inside. I know from Oxford’s point of view they’ll be saying it’s an unbelievable goal, the finish from 25 yards is excellent.

“But, we’re 2-1 down then and wondering how that’s happened. So yeah, lots of things that are frustrating today - in a game I felt we should’ve won. I wanted to be clear with the players... did we understand why we lost that game? You’ve got to be clinical and if the only way to not let them score first half, is not allow them into our box, then we have to do that. Yeah, really sloppy and the sending off was while we were making the changes. We concede another goal straight after that and then it’s really difficult. The ten men stuck at it and tried to have a go, but the game was lost before that. One thing I am OK at is looking at what we’ve got right and wrong, regardless of the result.

“Ultimately, we want to win. What I am probably thinking about now, is dealing with it in the right way for the players - I want them to understand that. My messages after it were trying to be really clear about why we’d lost that game. To start so well, away from home, we should’ve gone on and won. Sometimes things happen... but you come in 1-1 when you’ve been on top and you have to deal with it. We worked hard on trying to win the ball off them, in their half. We felt there were two ways we could hurt them: passing the ball well and trying to create overloads behind their midfield, which we did. And also, regaining the ball high. But, we needed to go on and take more of those opportunities and, if I’m, honest, create more opportunities from the ball when we did have it.

“We don’t want to be pinned in and Oxford play with a front three. If we had wing-backs versus their wingers, we’d be pinned in as a back five just from three players. We wanted the ball and to have our players really high, to take a few more risks and allow us to get more players on the other side of their midfield - which we did and it was good. I am pleased with that and I have been pleased with that in the first three games. But, capitalising on that is going to be really important. So, listen, there’s nothing we can do now other than recognise it and make sure we prepare for the next game in the right way - even though Middlesbrough will be a different test. But, how we want to play and improve won’t change.”

As for the sending off of PNE defender Lindsay, the North End boss thought it was a harsh decision. The number six was booked on 52 minutes and shown a second yellow card on 70, after a poor pass from Andrew Hughes saw Mark Harris pounce on the ball and go to ground, after passing Lindsay. Preston’s manager felt the officiating team were off the pace, all afternoon.

“Yeah, I have,” said Heckingbottom, when asked if he has any complaints with the red card. “The second one is certainly not a yellow, in my eyes. Anyone who has played the game, he’s played the ball and the reason he’s not moving is because (Mark) Harris has taken him on - and is trying to chop inside. Liam’s leg moves, plays the ball. He’s not going to try and get out of the way of a player, if he’s played the ball - which you can clearly see.

“So yeah, it’s frustrating. Not just for the outcome today, but for the next game because you can’t appeal a yellow. I had a quick look, because I couldn’t believe it, but we’ve given 20 odd fouls away apparently and they’ve only given eight away - which is incredible. So yeah, there are lots of things in that respect which I felt Keith (Stroud) got wrong, but it is not my job to work with Keith. But yeah, it was certainly frustrating today.”

Heckingbottom made one change from last weekend’s win over Luton Town, with Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood replacing Mads Frokjaer in the starting lineup. The midfielder scored twice in the 5-0 rout of Harrogate Town, on Tuesday night, and was rewarded with a start. The PNE manager felt that decision was justified.

“Sam has impressed me, with how he’s reacted,” said Heckingbottom. “There may be chops and changes, but I have reacted to what I’ve seen in the first few days. Sam has performed well in training and he performed well the other night. For me, he deserved his opportunity and he played a big part in the goal as well. So yeah, I am pleased with where he is.”