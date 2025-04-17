Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to see everyone around the club going right until the end this season.

The Lilywhites have four more matches to play and head into Good Friday’s clash at home to Queens Park Rangers in 16th spot. PNE have only won one of their last 11 league games but it would take a disaster for them to be dragged into trouble - meanwhile, the play-off race is not in touching distance.

North End’s last few seasons have ended with a whimper, though, and that is something the Preston manager is well aware of - even though he wasn’t in the hot seat then. With that firmly in mind he will be keeping a close eye on how everyone goes about the final few weeks of the campaign.

“From my point of view, it's a big thing for me because I'm looking at everything all the time and it just reinforces that more change is needed in my eyes,” said Heckingbottom. “Likewise, I could see some really positive things. We are the ones who are having to drive ourselves, against teams who are fighting whichever way, and that’s a skill.

“This is what we are talking about. So, if I've seen good qualities in that, then that's brilliant... that's really reassuring. And the lads that are going to be here next year, we want to add to that. We've got some real good lads here in terms of the mentality. We have to have winners here and that's not just in the playing group, that's everywhere around the building.”

When it comes to keeping standards high for the remainder of the season, the PNE chief is well aware he will need to set the tone with his day-to-day approach and attitude. Heckingbottom wished to make it crystal clear just how much he dislikes any vibe that is remotely relaxed or comfy.

“Yeah, I'll probably lose my temper more now at this stage,” said Heckingbottom. “It's almost like you're waiting for it... you smell it, you see it coming. I know I'm going to be asked these questions. Yeah, I despise it. It's a horrible feeling for me, yeah, it's horrible. But, I think I feel that way because I want to win the games. I don't know, it's a strange feeling and I know I'll lose my temper more at this stage of the season. Because if I see bad habits, this is when they tend to come out.”

Having made reference to ‘everywhere around the building’ and not just focused on the playing squad, it begs the question as to whether Heckingbottom envisages any changes behind the scenes. Assistant boss Stuart McCall was the only person to join him at PNE in August, with nobody leaving. If there are any alterations Heckingbottom would expect, due to money, it to be a case of replacing not adding numbers.

“Yeah, definitely, everything, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “We've been looking at everything while we've been in here. It's important. As I said, this will be the third season in a row, poor finish, you know. Do I smell an acceptance to it? Yeah, I do. Not just in the playing staff. So, as you said, you've got a lead from the front or you've got a lead by example. How can I accept that, then? So, yeah, we need to change things, yeah.”

“We’re at our best when it’s like that...”

Friday’s clash against Queens Park Rangers sees 16th, in PNE, host 15th at Deepdale. Regardless of that, Heckingbottom does not anticipate a poorly contested spectacle and will welcome a competitive 90 minutes against Marti Cifuentes’ men.

“Tomorrow will be, definitely, from our point of view, and them, having seen the comments and where they want to finish,” said Heckingbottom. “We're at our best when it's like that and we have to be like that. We have to challenge ourselves to deliver that all the time.

“If we do, I've said it before, I accept getting beat. I accept that and we'll gradually try and improve so long as that becomes the norm. And as a rule, it has been. But I am looking forward to, like I said, being able to change things and see how well everyone performs in the summer to do their jobs as well.”

