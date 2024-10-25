Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE boss has been in the hot seat since late-August

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has not taken a moment to consider the progress made so far - but has no doubt it can continue.

The Lilywhites have picked up 13 points under the 47-year-old, who was appointed as manager on August 20. Three wins, four draws and two defeats are how the results look for Heckingbottom at PNE, but it is performances which have engaged supporters in particular. The North End chief knows there is lots of work still to do, but in the same breath feels optimistic about where he can take the club.

“I have not even thought about it that way, because I’m still looking at what we’re not doing well enough!” said Heckingbottom, when asked about the impact made. “I have been pleased with lots of things I’ve seen and I’m confident we can keep improving - that’s it. We came in at a strange time.

“The recruitment had been done and there was nothing to think about other than performance of the team - and getting messages across to players. In every single game, there has been similarities in how we want to set up.

“But, ultimately, we will always be judged and make decisions based on results. If we can improve performances, that affects results, so all decisions on the XI we make - and shape as such - is based on what we think will give us the best chance to win.”

The Preston chief has discussed short-term and long-term goals in previous interviews - and ‘evolve’ has been a word he’s used on plenty occasions. Heckingbottom’s ultimate aim is to have PNE competing at the top of the division. As he goes along, the boss is always thinking about how to make that happen.

“Yeah, yeah, but then there are always so many factors that determine if you can do it,” said Heckingbottom. “Whether it is money, whether it is the players themselves... opportunities and competition from other people. And yeah, that is the reason I hate the transfer windows!”

As someone who has experienced winning promotion from the Championship, and then managing in the Premier League, the challenge of getting there is very much something Heckingbottom embraces. It’s often said by supporters that the journey is the most enjoyable part. Preston’s manager never loses sight of that, but it certainly doesn’t affect his drive to get there again.

“Oh yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “How can I put it? We are in our way of working now. It’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday and you are kind of just on that treadmill, over and over. So, if you didn’t enjoy it, you are not going to last very long. So enjoy it, trying to win... the games are great. Today I have done all the boring bits in terms of preparation and tomorrow will be good, because it’s the day before a game and I’m back with the players - trying to get them ready to play.

“That is the bit I try and enjoy the most. So yeah, enjoy it, but I would enjoy being in the Premier League a lot more. Listen, fans of my team, Barnsley and football fans are: ‘I’d prefer to win every week than be...’ But, when you are in it and it’s about competing and winning, you just want to win. It is about achieving things and those are the bits that give you the most satisfaction. Whether it is a cup win or promotion, those are the things (you’ll look back on) when you’ve finished.”