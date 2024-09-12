Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE are back in action on Saturday as they face Middlesbrough away from home

Defensive absence

Liam Lindsay didn’t have his best day at Oxford United, but the big Scot has been an ever-present back there for Preston North End - over the last two seasons. His suspension leaves a void, which Jack Whatmough is the leading contender to fill. Patrick Bauer and Kian Best both played in the Central League on Tuesday, and Whatmough has already made his first start under Heckingbottom - in the EFL Cup. It’ll be interesting to see whether PNE’s boss sticks with a back three, or shifts to a four. Either way, though, a start for the ex-Wigan Athletic man looks highly likely at the Riverside. If it was a three, Jordan Storey could move into the centre, with Whatmough at right centre-back.

International lads

It’s always something to be wary of, when the domestic seasons resume. Robbie Brady had little travelling, but played both full games for the Republic of Ireland. Ali McCann was finished with Northern Ireland on Sunday and only played around 20 minutes or so in total, so the number 13 should be fine to feature against Boro. Stefan Thordarson travelled to Iceland and then Turkey, playing both matches for his country - so he may well need to be assessed. Milutin Osmajic played around 80 minutes across Montenegro’s two fixtures, with a fair amount of flying as well. Ideally, Preston’s squad will remain injury free and Heckingbottom has all options available to him. But, there could be a couple of fatigued bodies.

New recruits

Two people who really should’ve benefitted from the last two weeks are Jeppe Okkels and Josh Bowler. The former has only featured as a substitute so far, in the league. Meanwhile, Bowler was not eligible for the trip to Oxford United - having signed in the afternoon on transfer deadline day. North End fans will be eager to see how and where Heckingbottom utilises both players, who like to operate wide. A start for Okkels, out on the left, would not come as a huge surprise. Although, with the dangerous Isaiah Jones, Heckingbottom could keep Kaine Kesler-Hayden there and task the Aston Villa man with keeping him quiet. Bowler, assuming he is fit and ready to go, must be a tempting player to throw straight in.

In attack

Will Keane and Emil Riis have started both games together so far in the Championship. It worked well against Luton, but the duo didn’t click quite as well in Oxford - even though Riis grabbed his goal. But, both have been on the score sheet under Heckingbottom already and you’d expect the partnership to remain at the Riverside. PNE’s boss hasn’t gone one up top yet; with attacking midfielders in abundance, it is certainly something you’d imagine he is looking at. After his midweek minutes, on a really testing pitch, a start for Osmajic would come as a surprise - especially when you factor in all the flying.