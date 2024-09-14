Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE boss is three games into his Deepdale reign

It’s very much one step at a time for Paul Heckingbottom at Preston North End, but he also has a clear long-term goal for the Lilywhites.

The 47-year-old has been in the hot seat at Deepdale for three-and-a-half weeks, with games against Luton Town, Harrogate Town and Oxford United - prior to the international break. With two wins and one defeat picked up, it’s now on to Middlesbrough. Having entered in chaotic circumstances, it’s now full focus on the football through to January.

North End need points on the board and Heckingbottom has had a beneficial fortnight on the grass, with the players. There is a long old way to go this season, with 42 league games left to play. Heckingbottom doesn’t want to make any drastic statements at this stage, but fully expects there to be change and improvement as the campaign progresses.

“Yeah, it’s a big (question),” said Heckingbottom when asked what success would be for the Lilywhites this season. “We’ve got goals and I am not bothered how long it takes, as long as you achieve them. Does that make sense? So, the next aim is winning the next game.

“That is the most important thing, but there are long-term goals to get up there, competing. But yeah, we’ve just come through the door. The team will naturally evolve over time, it just will do. Especially when windows come round - we have to see them as opportunities. Things all the time will change, but the goal won’t change.”