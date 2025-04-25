Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle this weekend at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom admits he would never have discussed next season, if he had his time again.

That view is with the Lilywhites sitting 18th, ahead of the penultimate match of the season. PNE host bottom placed Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, with Miron Muslic’s men still scrapping for their lives. North End, though, are not out of the clear after back-to-back defeats over the Easter weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losses to Queens Park Rangers and Hull City - as well as a run of one win in 13 - has left North End three points clear of 22nd placed Luton Town, with two to play. The odds are still in Preston’s favour; a lot would need to happen for them to be dragged into the relegation zone.

But, while it is still mathematically possible PNE will be desperate to ensure it doesn’t go down to the final day of the season - at promotion chasing Bristol City. Heckingbottom knows the scrap is very much on and with that in mind, regrets talking about anything beyond this campaign.

“I wish I'd have just shut all you guys down, talking about next season, straight away,” said Heckingbottom. “I think I've spoken about it a lot, those type of things, because everyone just presumes. Everyone did; you will have; you will have. And I should have just shut all that down, straight away. I know I've tried to in a certain way, but then there might be another question and we talk about it. It's always there, the Championship and how tight it is, and the amount of things that can influence, you can't take a single thing for granted.

“So we're talking about the referees there... if we'd have had an even split of decisions, we'd be top half. If we'd have had the things go for us, that've gone against us, we'd probably be in the play-offs. That's how important all these little factors are. You throw that into all the other bits of mentality and mindset; I think people presume we're safe and then that edge, we're playing against teams fighting, celebrating tackles. Throw that in with moments and decisions going against you, and you're up against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm constantly aware of that. I know it's a war every game - it's a battle. You've got to give everything to come out on top, because there's so many things that can make the game difficult for you and take it away from you. So yeah, 100%, I've always felt the next game is the most important. The next game should be the one that you're willing to go out there and die for, and put everything on the line for... simple. Everyone knows the importance of this club.

“We've put the ticket prices down, we'll have all the fans behind us... all the fans know how important this is. We're fighting for three points, we're fighting against another team who are so determined to win and we're fighting against the wrongs that we feel we've been unjustly given. But everyone feels that now. That should be every day when you come to work. And like I said, I just think there's been a narrative all over that we haven't been involved in this scrap, but we're in it.

“In my eyes, we've always been involved in it until you're safe. And then do you know what? Probably in this league, the moment you get yourself safe from relegation, you're fighting for a play-off place. That's how crazy this league is. It sounds perverse; I quite enjoy this week. I know there's going to be an edge to everything that we do and how we do it. It's great, that's what I like. Since the Villa game, that edge has not been there for whatever reason. When you're fighting for things, it's much better to be involved in football.”

Following the 2-1 defeat at Hull City, the Deepdale club wasted no time in announcing £5 tickets for supporters aged 14 and over. The Bill Shankly Kop - typically given to away supporters only - will also be split between Preston and Plymouth fans. PNE’s boss says that was an entirely club-led decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Peter and Craig, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “This is something that's been discussed a lot of times, and I think the timing is perfect. I'm with the players, so I see the players affected when something out of their control means that their efforts are not rewarded, and then questioned. It's tough. I've been in dressing rooms... I know what that means. We've been defending the ball and he's just given a penalty because someone's dived, but the narrative changes.

“If those things would just not get given, the game would’ve played out perfectly. I could protect the players a little bit and say that, but the fans suffer from this as well. Peter (Ridsdale) suffers, Craig (Hemmings) suffers, everyone at the club suffers from these moments. But the players, us, we're the ones who can do something about it and that's all we have to focus on. We step up and take care of business and then, yeah, we don't have to talk about them anymore.”

“We’re going to have to show patience...”

Argyle remain 24th in the division but are still just about alive, three points behind 21st placed Derby County - though the Pilgrims’ goal difference is vastly inferior. Saturday is a game they have to win and, on the back of a big win over Coventry City, Heckingbottom expects spirit in abundance from the away side.

“Everything that you saw when they played Liverpool in the cup, (Man) City in the cup, Coventry in the last game,” said Heckingbottom. “We're going to have to fight, be dogged, determined and be really good in both boxes. They like to play the game in both boxes; not really bother what happens in between. We're going to have to show patience at times, if they do sit in and defend their box really well, because they're really, really dangerous on transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They love to counter-attack. If they have spells and moments where they have the ball, I'll quite happily take that... I will welcome that. We're going to have to show a lot of patience... us, the fans, everyone. We're going to have to show a lot of fight, passion, to match their desire - which will be a given with what they bring and how they perform. And then we're going to have to be really, really good in both boxes. We just need to make sure that we go out and perform to our best and take care of business.”

Your next PNE read: Preston North End told what they can expect from Plymouth Argyle