The ex-PNE player and coach left Deepdale in the summer and is in caretaker charge for the upcoming Swansea City game

Paul Gallagher

Paul Gallagher admits he was 'disappointed' to see Alex Neil sacked as Stoke City manager - and believes unfortunate, key moments went against the Scot.

Having spent 10 years at Preston North End, as a player and coach, Gallagher moved to the bet365 Stadium this summer to reunite with ex-boss Neil. But, the former PNE and Sunderland manager was relieved of his duties last Sunday - with Stoke 20th in the Championship table.

Neil's assistant, Martin Canning, was let go too but Gallagher has stayed on board for the time being and will take charge of Tuesday night's clash with Swansea City. Alongside Alex Morris, Jonathan Gould and Ryan Shawcross, the focus is on improving the Potters' form. But, Gallagher was evidently sorry to see Neil depart.

“When you’ve got the utmost respect for a manager, a person who brings you in - both him and Martin Canning - the work they did was excellent," said Gallagher. "The hours they put in and the detail they went into – when someone then loses their job it’s never nice. I’ve played for him as a player so I understood everything he wanted to do and I always refer to those key moments in games, which change things.

"We could be sat here with more points than we have but we are not, we understand that. He was an excellent manager to play for in terms of the details he would give you; the instructions for when you passed that line were clear. You knew your role and what you were doing in the team – and he gave me an introduction to coaching and I’ve been in his meetings as a coach too. The hours he put in were phenomenal.

"But we all know what happens in football - that’s it’s a results business and that dictates what happens. It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours. I’ve been in football a long time, things like this happen. I’ve been through it as a player. We have to move forward. Obviously I’m disappointed the manager has left; I had a great relationship with him but the focus is Tuesday night.

