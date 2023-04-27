Patrick Bauer outlines his commitment to Preston North End after first league start in four months

He has started three games this season under Ryan Lowe, one in the League Cup at the start of the campaign and now two in the league.

The German had previously been a regular in the North End side, even under Lowe at the back end of last season, but has found his game time very limited this campaign.

Now 30, Bauer could be forgiven for casting his eye elsewhere in the search of the regular game time that he has been used to throughout his professional career, but that was not something he did.

Preston North End's Patrick Bauer slides in on Blackburn Rovers' Harry Pickering

He’s settled in the area and has his family to think about too. In January of last year he signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2024, something which he did not do lightly.

Bauer said;’ “I wasn't playing for a very long time and it's probably the first time it's happened in my career, being fit and not playing. It's been a different season, it's felt really strange but sometimes you have to get on with it and wait for the chance.

"It's frustrating because I know that I'm capable of playing in this team and I've waited a long time. It was the manager's decision but I respect his decision so I just tried to get my head down, work hard and wait for my chance.

“Last January I signed a longer term contract with the club and I signed it because I saw myself here at the club, with my family as well. My daughter is starting school here so I haven't really thought about it.

"I knew this chance would come and when it came I needed to take it. At the end of the season the manager has chats with every player so I will sit down with him and we will speak about the whole season.”

Instead of having to watch on from the bench, or the stands, Bauer will be right in the thick of it as PNE look to sneak into the play-offs at the death.

They are currently two points off sixth place Sunderland – who they play on the final day of the season – but so are West Bromwich Albion, with Millwall and Blackburn Rovers level on points with the Black Cats.

Bauer has positive memories of the play-offs, scoring the winner in the League One final in 2019 for Charlton Athletic, and although he can’t rack up the amount of games he would have liked this season, he’s glad he’s getting the chance to show what he can do in some crucial clashes as PNE travel to Sheffield United on Saturday.

He said: “It will be tough to get into the play-offs but to have two games left and still something to play for is really good. Never say never. We're focusing on Saturday's game and we want to win it but also the other teams need to win their games.

"I was speaking with the boys about it, that I've come in for some of the biggest games. There was a really big game last Saturday against Blackburn and now there's a big game against Sheffield United and then Sunderland.

