Preston North End are on the road again, as they take on Oxford United this afternoon.
It’s back to Championship action for the Lilywhites, who have won their first two games under new boss Paul Heckingbottom. Last weekend, PNE picked up their first points of the 2024/25 campaign - with Luton Town beaten 1-0 at Deepdale. North End then went to Harrogate Town, in the second round of the Carabao Cup, and stormed to a 5-0 victory.
Now, following the close of the transfer window, they go up against one of the promoted clubs. Des Buckingham’s team have one win and two defeats so far - defeating Norwich City on the opening day, before conceding late at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers to lose. It’s the first meeting between Oxford and Preston for almost 25 years, with 1,400+ away fans making the trip.
You can follow our live coverage of the clash, below!
Oxford United vs Preston North End LIVE
15' Almost two! (0-1)
Riis wins the ball back around 30 yards from goal, runs forward, shifts it on to his left foot and sees his strike almost deflect in. Cumming does brilliantly to tip it over for a corner, which Oxford defend.
8' Low shot saved (0-1)
PNE have made a great start to the game. It’s played inside again from the right, but Thordarson sees his low shot held by Cumming.
6' What a start... (0-1)
The ball broke for Thordarson in Oxford’s half and he played it wide to Greenwood, who played a low cross in from the right. Thordarson’s first time shot was blocked, but Riis was there to pounce and smash the ball into the back of the net. North End lead!
GOAL!!! Oxford 0-1 PNE
EMIL RIIS SLAMS HOME!
2' Run and shot (0-0)
Greenwood collects it nicely in the Oxford half and drives into space, before drilling over the crossbar from 20 yards. Positive play from the number 20.
1' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Sam Greenwood gets the game under way...
New man watching on
Josh Bowler is in the building!
Warm-ups almost done
PNE are going through their final preparations out on the pitch, with the away end starting to fill up. More than 1,400 North End supporters are making the trip today.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to our live coverage from the Kassam Stadium, as PNE face Oxford United for the first time in almost 25 years.
Paul Heckingbottom has made one change from last weekend’s win over Luton Town - team news in full for you here!
