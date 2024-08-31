Oxford United vs Preston North End LIVE

National World

All the action from this afternoon's Championship clash at the Kassam Stadium

Preston North End are on the road again, as they take on Oxford United this afternoon.

It’s back to Championship action for the Lilywhites, who have won their first two games under new boss Paul Heckingbottom. Last weekend, PNE picked up their first points of the 2024/25 campaign - with Luton Town beaten 1-0 at Deepdale. North End then went to Harrogate Town, in the second round of the Carabao Cup, and stormed to a 5-0 victory.

Now, following the close of the transfer window, they go up against one of the promoted clubs. Des Buckingham’s team have one win and two defeats so far - defeating Norwich City on the opening day, before conceding late at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers to lose. It’s the first meeting between Oxford and Preston for almost 25 years, with 1,400+ away fans making the trip.