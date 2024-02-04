Our nerves were left jangling after a terrific first-half performance by PNE - fan Tim Mercer reflects on the victory over the Tractor Boys

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Instead of relaxing and basking in such a commanding and frankly unusual situation, the faithful turned to speculation about how typical of North End it would be to find ourselves hanging on in the last five minutes of an Ipswich comeback.

And so it proved to be, as the nerves jingled following a number of home games this season where points have been thrown away in stoppage time.

However, on this occasion the win was secured, and a huge sigh of relief swept around Deepdale as the final whistle was blown.

For this fan, the mood literally lightened further as I walked away from the ground still in daylight for the first time this winter.

I always savour this moment every year, with the hint of spring getting closer and of brighter days to come.

Here and now, the win put Preston back to within three points from the play-offs in a strange season given we have only won six of our last 23 games!

Two quick goals inside the first eight minutes set that first-half tone as Ipswich repeatedly put themselves into trouble playing out from the back.

Given their lofty position and a push for automatic promotion that has surprised most, I could only

speculate that this style of play must have worked thus far.

Here it clearly didn’t, as first Will Keane and then Emil Riis took full advantage, with the latter given as an own goal by an onrushing defender following a neat Keane pass that put Riis through.

Still the Tractor Boys insisted on this approach, and it therefore came as no surprise when Preston nicked the ball back for the umpteenth time for Keane to get his second and Preston’s third.

Bringing new signing Kieffer Moore on after the break had immediate impact for the visitors, with Ipswich now going more direct to the giant frame of, at this level, a very dangerous striker.

The Wales striker – who stands at 6ft 5in – has featured in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons with Bournemouth and made his presence felt.

The whole complexion of the game shifted and with it a brace for Moore that got them back to 3-2 within those last five minutes or so just as predicted.

But this time we hung on and got the all-important three points that on the one hand keeps the season going with an outside hope of the playoffs and on the other a step nearer to securing our Championship status for another season at least.