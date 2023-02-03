Only time will tell whether Preston North End have had a successful January window as they hunt play-off place

As with any transfer window at pretty much any club in the country, PNE did not please everyone with the business done over the last month.

They were not inactive, bringing in three players, but it’s human nature for fans to want more especially reinforcements in a particular position.

Tom Cannon was the first player they signed, on loan from Everton, with Liam Delap joining shortly after on loan from Manchester City.

Preston North End's Liam Delap breaks forward with Tom Cannon in the background

PNE had to adapt in the transfer market this time, they initially wanted to bring Cameron Archer in on loan but he opted for Middlesbrough, meaning Ryan Lowe had to opt for plan B, by securing the services of Cannon.

He fits a very similar profile to Archer. Impressive at youth level but rather untested at senior level. The 20-year-old is still searching for his first goal for the club but has shown signs he’s going to be a good enough addition so far.

Delap was another adaptation for the Lilywhites, Emil Riis was ruled out for the season following a knee injury picked up Stoke City – where Delap has spent time on loan at in the first half of this season.

His parent club Manchester City were prepared to move him from the Potters to Deepdale should North End match the Potters’ loan agreement.

That meant that PNE’s long-standing striker problem, at least in numerical terms, was solved. They have strength in numbers with Ched Evans, Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott who was returning to fitness.

Sean Maguire was backing those four up – although with six months left on his deal he was allowed to leave – with Finlay Cross-Adair another option at backup.

Then came what is now the age old question at Deepdale, will they sign a right wing back? Spoilers – no. Instead they signed a central midfielder, but there is method to their madness.

Now, regardless of what supporters think about the make up of the squad, North End are happy with Alan Browne and Brad Potts as their right wing backs.

Lowe has said in the past that Potts gets no extra allowances in that position anymore, he sees it as his so there is no defence of ‘it’s not really his position’ because it is, or at least that’s how the manager sees it.

It means that Browne is the only makeshift of sorts on the right and although the Irishman prefer to play in the centre, his stats are very good out wide.

With that in mind, Josh Onomah was brought in on deadline day to provide a different and more attacking option in the middle of the park.

Preston now have two for each position in the squad and have come out of January stronger than when they entered the month but have these been the right players to sign? Time will tell.