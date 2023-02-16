One 5/10 - Preston North End player ratings gallery after 1-1 draw with Luton Town
Preston North End battled back from being a goal and a man down to draw with Luton Town in the Championship on Wednesday night.
By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago
With the game goalless, Ben Whiteman was given a straight red card for a tackle in the middle of midfield and the Hatters then took the lead through Carlton Morris.
In the final 10 minutes of the game Troy Parrott converted a penalty to give North End a vital home point and stop a streak of home defeats.
Here’s how we rated the players on the night...
Page 1 of 4