One 5/10 - Preston North End player ratings gallery after 1-1 draw with Luton Town

Preston North End battled back from being a goal and a man down to draw with Luton Town in the Championship on Wednesday night.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

With the game goalless, Ben Whiteman was given a straight red card for a tackle in the middle of midfield and the Hatters then took the lead through Carlton Morris.

In the final 10 minutes of the game Troy Parrott converted a penalty to give North End a vital home point and stop a streak of home defeats.

Here’s how we rated the players on the night...

1. PNE players celebrate

Preston North End players celebrate Troy Parrott’s late equaliser

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Freddie Woodman - 6

Made a couple of decent saves but didn't cover himself in glory for Luton's goal, seemed to lose track of where he was and got his footwork wrong.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Jordan Storey - 6

A solid display from Storey if not a little reserved at times, used to get forward down the right where possible but now seems to be playing it safe.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Greg Cunningham - 7

Seemed to be up against it with two tall forwards for Luton but managed the game well and covered round with good timing too.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Luton TownBen WhitemanCarlton Morris