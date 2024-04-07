​Omission of Mads Frokjaer was puzzling especially when options were limited, Preston fan Tim Mercer reflects on the draw at Watford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We, The Gentry, played our part on the day, with raised bowler hats, smart suits and singing aplenty. But, despite the depleted 11 in the Lilywhite shirt giving it a go, it was simply not enough on the day.

With a host of key midfield players out with either illness or injury, Ryan Lowe named an odd looking starting 11 that included three strikers and only one recognised midfielder.

This baffled those around me as it included dropping the remaining senior central player, Mads Frökjaer, to the bench.

Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer-Jensen passes the ball under pressure from Watford's Wesley Hoedt

Yes, understandable in normal circumstances, following Frökjaer’s substitution in the defeat to Birmingham on Easter Monday, but not now in this vital match when choice was forcibly limited!

It soon became apparent the tactic was to bypass midfield for the front three to run onto in stark contrast to the hosts passing game. However, in truth neither side could get a grip of the game as half chances came and went at both ends.

One real chance fell to Andrew Hughes towards the end of the first half following a corner, but unfortunately the Welsh man fired shockingly wide from close range.

The second half again continued in scrappy fashion with some half chances created by Emil Riis from sheer effort and determination.

One of these got the ball across to Will Keane who shot powerfully first time as we watched it narrowly, and agonisingly, go wide and that was about it.

With the results from teams around us in the table going the wrong way, it is very difficult to see there being enough games left to close what is now a wider gap.

On a brighter note, I suspect the Mawene family will not forget this day as 16-year-old Theo made the bench for the first time to sit beside his elder brother Noah, who himself made his first ever start in the previous match.