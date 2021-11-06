Nottingham Forest v Preston North End teams confirmed: Two changes for PNE at the City Ground
Frankie McAvoy made two changes to the Preston North End starting XI for the clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Club skipper Alan Browne was ruled out with an injury and Sean Maguire moved to the bench.
Their places in the side went to Daniel Johnson and Brad Potts, both of who had come on as substitutes during the midweek win at AFC Bournemouth.
Potts is set to partner Emil Riis up front, as he did in the closing stages on Wednesday night.
Paul Huntington came into the squad and was named on the bench.
There was no Declan Ruud among the substitutes again, the keeper having jarred his knee during the warm-up at Bournemouth. Mathew Hudson was the cover keeper.
Forest: Samba, Spence, Worrall, McKenna, Lowe, Yates, Colback, Mighten, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Grabban. Subs: Bong, Figueiredo, Ojeda, Garner, Lolley, Taylor, Horvath.
PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, McCann, Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Potts, Riis. Subs: Storey, Huntington, Cunningham, Ledson, Sinclair, Maguire, Hudson.
Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)
