Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE signed the Nottingham Forest winger on loan in the summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Bowler is close to ending his spell at Preston North End and joining another Championship club on loan, the Lancashire Post understands.

It’s believed that a move to another second tier side could be agreed today for the 25-year-old. Bowler last played for PNE in mid-January - that being the FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic. His last league appearance was at the start of the month, as a substitute against Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler joined North End on transfer deadline day in the summer and became boss Paul Heckingbottom’s first signing at Deepdale. But, his time at Preston has been a frustrating one with 660 minutes managed across 13 appearances in all competitions.

Josh Bowler | Getty Images

Bowler has 18 months left to run on his contract with parent club Nottingham Forest. His situation at PNE has been made more complicated by the fact no recall clause was inserted in the loan agreement. It was said that the only solution would be to find Bowler another club to join.

The 25-year-old has had four loan spells away from Forest since joining them in 2022 for a reported £4million. The first was to Olympiacos before a return to Blackpool and move to Cardiff City. After being appointed Heckingbottom made a creative spark his priority and pushed to bring in Bowler.

“Fallen victim to that.”

After the recent goalless draw at Luton Town, for which Bowler did not make the squad, Heckingbottom discussed why the loan man has struggled for game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, left out,” said Heckingbottom. “Just personnel. Obviously, I've recruited now another left-centre-back and left-wing-back. Listen, him and Jeppe (Okkels) both suffered.

“They've had moments and opportunities to come and take that chance, but a big thing that's gone against them as well is how comfortable the other players are at playing a different system - that doesn't suit them. And they've both sort of fallen victim to that, really.”