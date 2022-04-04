Nothing changes for Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe ahead of derby clash with Blackpool

Those in the PNE camp know what is at stake on Tuesday night, 7:45pm, as they look to avoid the Seasiders completing a league double over them.

For Ryan Lowe, who goes into his first derby as Lilywhites boss, there must not be any change to their usual routines as he prepares to meet a familair face in Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

“The preparation has to stay the same, it can't change just for one game,” he explained.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe at Derby County.

"We're not going to take the players off to a hotel the night before a game to look after them just because it's a game against your arch rivals.

“They will go and do their own thing, it's football, preparations are the same before every game. This one just adds a little more spice because it's a derby.

“They're very well coached, very well drilled, Neil Ctirchley and Michael Garrity (assistant) have got a fantastic relationship and are fantastic coaches.

"What they're doing is what most teams want to do. Any point int he Championship is vital, and is a good point.

"They're probably trying to consolidate and trying to build and they have some good players.

"I don't want to talk too much about them because they're the opposition team at the moment but what I know of Critch - he was a coach at Crewe when I was playing there - is that he is a good bloke and a fantastic coach.”