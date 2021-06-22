Not long to wait for Preston North End's Championship fixtures

Preston North End start their seventh successive Championship campaign in August and await their schedule for the coming months.

PNE's fixtures will be posted on the Lancashire Post website when they are announced by the EFL.

The season kicks off on the weekend of August 7 in the EFL, with the Premier League starting the week later.

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy with some of the players after last season's win at Swansea

From the Lilywhites’ perspective, all eyes will be on the two games against Blackpool.

Not since the 2009/10 season have the rivals met in the league, with their last clash being in the League Cup eight years ago.

There is also the derby with Blackburn which will be of great interest.

It could well be that North End have an away start this season.

Their fixtures tend to follow the same pattern as Burnley – home games on the same weekend.

Burnley kick off their Premier League season on August 14 at Turf Moor.

So if North End are also at home that day, they will have an away game the weekend before.

The football calendar is back to normal this season after the later start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Last year the season didn’t start until September 12 due to the late finish of 2019/20 following lockdown.

The opening weeks of the season will be played with the transfer window open.

While there were a couple of seasons where the window closed around the start of the campaign, this year the window shuts on August 31.

There are four international breaks built into the season, in September, October, November and March.

North End head coach Frankie McAvoy will gather his players for pre-season training on July 1.

They will train at Euxton up until the opening friendly at Bamber Bridge on July 10, then head to St Andrew’s for a few days.

During their stay north of the border PNE play against St Johnstone and Celtic.

On their return from Scotland they have got games with Bolton and Wigan.

Another friendly is likely to be added to the schedule as McAvoy gets his squad sharp for the season.