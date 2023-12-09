News you can trust since 1886
Starting lineups confirmed for Norwich City vs Preston North End as Ryan Lowe makes four changes

Team news is in for today's Championship match at Carrow Road

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 14:03 GMT
Preston North End’s Ched Evans looks on Preston North End’s Ched Evans looks on
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for this afternoon's away clash at Norwich City.

Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Liam Millar and Brad Potts - who is back from his one match suspension - come into the team. Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay misses out through injury, as Will Keane, Duane Holmes and Mads Frokjaer drop to the bench.

Striking duo Milutin Osmajic (groin) and Emil Riis (knee) both remain sidelined for the visitors. As for David Wagner's side, it's two changes with Christian Fassnacht and match winner last time out Adam Idah coming in for Liam Gibbs and Jonathan Rowe.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Hughes, Browne (c), Millar, Evans. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Ledson, Brady, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Holmes, Keane

Norwich starting XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, McLean, Giannoulis, Sara, Fassnacht, Nunez, Hernandez, Idah, Barnes. Norwich subs: Long, Fisher, Batth, McCallum, Forshaw, Placheta, Gibbs, Sainz, Rowe

