4 . Set piece onus

North End went with Liam Millar at the top of a 5-3-2 formation, as Ched Evans sat slightly deeper and Alan Browne tried to support. It was a tough shift for the Canadian, who was consigned to chasing long balls and feeding off scraps. Preston didn't risk the ball in the middle of the park at all, instead turning the ball into the right and left channels for Millar, Evans, Browne and McCann to try and make something of. North End didn't show a great deal of attacking intent, but set pieces were an avenue Lowe wanted to try and make use of on the day. When asked for PNE's best chance of scoring on the day, he said: "Well it was a set piece wasn't it? I think two of them came, one for Whitey from a second phase and bang, he hits the bar. Good connection; probably too good, if he shanks it then it might go in. And then one has fallen to Jack's feet. He got the second one off and it was a good block from them. But we always felt we'd be able to counter, hence why Liam was in the team. We always felt that, one way or another, if we kept the back door shut then something would happen."