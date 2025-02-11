Team news from Carrow Road for tonight's Championship fixture

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made five changes for tonight’s match at Norwich City - with Ryan Porteous making his full debut.

The Lilywhites are back in league action after Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers. In that game injuries were suffered to defensive duo Lewis Gibson and Jack Whatmough - the former is fit to start but the latter misses out.

Ali McCann serves the first of his two-match suspension for 10 yellow cards as Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady and Emil Riis remain sidelined. From the Wycombe clash it’s Porteous, Andrew Hughes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer who come into the side.

Fit to start for PNE tonight | Getty Images

Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and Sam Greenwood drop to the bench with youngster Kacper Pasiek and Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile in the squad, along with Dai Cornell, Patrick Bauer, Ched Evans and Will Keane - the latter of whom is back from injury.

It’s three changes for the home side, who drew 1-1 at home to Derby County last weekend. Borja Sainz starts after serving his six-match suspension for spitting.

Anis Ben Slimane and Oscar Schwartau also come into the Canaries XI. Marcelino Nunez and Ante Crnac drop out; Emiliano Marcondes is injured. There was then a late change to the Norwich side with Jacob Wright brought in for Kenny McLean.

Confirmed Norwich vs PNE XIs

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson (c), Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Holmes, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Lindsay, Pasiek, Potts, Greenwood, Keane, Evans, Rodriguez-Gentile.

Norwich City starting XI: Gunn; Fisher, Duffy, Doyle, Mahovo, Wright, Slimane, Schwartau, Dobbin, Sargent, Sainz. Norwich City subs: Long, Stacey, Cordoba, McConville, Chrisene, Sørensen, Nunez, Jurasek, Crnac.