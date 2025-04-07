Jacob Wright of Norwich City | Getty Images

PNE are one of a handful of Championship clubs to be linked with the Man City midfielder

Preston North End have been credited with interest in Jacob Wright but joining Norwich City permanently is the midfielder’s focus.

The-19-year-old is on loan at Carrow Road for the rest of the season, but there is a £2.3million buy-option inserted in the agreement. It was reported last month that PNE were preparing a summer swoop for Wright, after a move was considered in January.

Wright’s parent club is Manchester City and the likes of Swansea City and Derby County have also been linked with him this campaign. After making nine appearances for the Canaries, though, there is very much appetite on Wright’s part to stick around.

Jacob Wright | Getty Images

He said last weekend: "Yes, 100 per cent. I'm really starting to build something nice at the club. I'm enjoying it. It's a good family club. I'm really enjoying the way they play. Hopefully, we can get some better results next season if I am to stay. I'd definitely like to stay, hopefully.

"I'm really enjoying it and learning a lot game by game. I'm working as hard as I can in training every day. I'm pushing to try and get in the starting XI week to week. I feel like I'm improving as a player, both on and off the pitch.

“I'm really enjoying it. Any game time that I get here is a bonus. Obviously, I want to start as many games as possible, get as many minutes as possible. But whenever the manager wants to put me in, I'm going to come on and do my best."

Norwich boss’ stance made clear

“I think we definitely try to (sign him),” said Johannes Hoff Thorup in March. “But like everything else, when it goes down to contracts, it’s also the player who needs to be a part of this. He needs to probably reflect a little bit after the season and find out whether this is the best place for him to go on the next step in his career.

“You have to agree many parts to make sure that a deal can be done. But for us he will be a very good fit because he's the type of player that we are really looking for, and it is also his personality which is just a good fit for us because he is a guy who spends a lot of hours on the training pitch.

“He is a guy who's asking constantly for feedback and details for him to be aware of in the game. That's what we want to build in terms of the culture.”

