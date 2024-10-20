Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE’s next two games are against Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle

Preston North End’s next two opponents in the Championship are set to be without key players, when they face the Lilywhites.

Next up for Paul Heckingbottom’s side is another home match, as Norwich City make the long trip up to Deepdale on Tuesday night. PNE head into that one on the back of their victory over Coventry City, while Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side drew 1-1 at Stoke. But, just before half-time, midfielder Marcelino Nunez was forced off the pitch through injury.

Post-match, Thorup said: "Unfortunately it is the same leg he injured against Hull. It will take 12 to 24 hours to get some pictures to give us a better idea. We have to scan him and see how severe it is. We hope for the best, but I think at this stage it would be a bit too optimistic to think he could be available for Tuesday.”

After the Canaries clash, it’s a sizable journey for North End - who head down to Plymouth Arygle. It was a brutal Saturday for the Pilgrims, who lost 5-0 at early strugglers Cardiff City. Four minutes before the interval, the dangerous Ibrahim Cissoko - who has three goals to his name this season - was shown a straight red card for grabbing Perry Ng’s throat.

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney - who watched from the stands - said post-match: "He has reacted - the player has been quite clever and very dangerous, I feel. He has kicked the ball at Ibs on purpose. That could have been a different colour card to what he got. For Ibs, he's reacted in the wrong way and picked up a red card.

“It's difficult in the emotion of a game. Sometimes players give those reactions. We've been in the dressing room and anything in the dressing room is private, but he is disappointed. When you get a red card, for something where I've been there as a player, instances boil over and it's not nice. He knows he's reacted to something he shouldn't have and it's cost him."