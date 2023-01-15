Norwich, by PNE boss Ryan Lowe’s own admission, outclassed the home side and ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Teemu Pukki scored the first goal of the game 13 minutes in with Kieran Dowell scoring the Canaries’ second three minutes later. Pukki was then on hand to set up Dowell for his second and Norwich's third, with Pukki himself adding the fourth in the second half with some individual quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagner is still new to City but was pleased with how they have adapted to his style of play.

Norwich City manager David Wagner

He said: “We won, I think we won deservedly and what is important to me is that we deservedly won in our style with our ideal football. The players have done fantastic, more or less, over the whole game.

"They have done it with a lot of energy and a lot of intensity, good aggression. It was good offensively, we scored some wonderful goals but I wasn't really happy with how clinical we were because I think especially in the second half we had some good clear cut chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On star striker Pukki, he siad: “He's such a calm guy, he's a threat and he works defensively as well. Everyone would be happy with Teemu in his team. We have three absolutely quality strikers, different profiles and hopefully we can always make sure we choose the right ones.

"What is important for me, and they have shown this on Saturday again, not only Adam Idah who came on but we showed it against Blackburn as well with the substitutions, the level was still at a high standard. The intensity was still high, the energy was still high and that's how it should be. I know everyone likes to start but everyone has to understand that it will not happen every weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody counts, when you get your minutes be there and that is what they've done. This is what they will do in the future and every one of them has the capabilities to start games and they have to understand their role as well, if it's not for the full 90 minutes. This is how a successful team can be built.”

Former PNE striker Jordan Hugill is still contracted to Norwich but was not involved in the matchday squad at Deepdale with rumours circulating he could be near an exit from Carrow Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagner explained the situation and why he was not in the squad, although it does leave question marks about his future.

He said: "I had a chat with Jordan on Friday, I really like what I've seen. He is exactly the sort of striker that has so much passion that he shows on the grass which I love. Our idea and our formation, you normally only play with two strikers and I will normally only name three for the squad. We have all three that we had in the squad on Saturday who are top players, unfortunately then there is no space for a fourth one.

Advertisement Hide Ad