Northern Ireland international Ali McCann reflects on Preston North End's season and game time
Midfielder Ali McCann has been reflecting on Preston North End’s Championship season, that saw them fall short of the play-off places and finish right in the middle of the table.
PNE finished 12th in the end, despite chasing a top six spot up until the penultimate game of the campaign. They took just one point from a possible 15 to end the season, leaving them six shy of Sunderland who took the final play-off place, thanks to a victory at Deepdale on the final day.
It was somewhat of a breakthrough campaign for McCann, who nailed down a starting spot consistently for the first time since joining North End in the summer of 2021.
The Northern Irishman has had to be patient, with the likes of Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson and Ben Whiteman often picked ahead of him, which is the way the current term started.
McCann got his chance in the starting line up and never looked back, becoming one of manager Ryan Lowe’s go-to midfielders, particularly in the middle portion of the season.
“I didn't play in the first little bit but the lads were playing well, I was just biding my time until I got called upon and then I managed to get in and stay in for a couple of months,” McCann said. “Then the World Cup break hit and after that it's been start stop for me, which has been a bit frustrating but the lads had been doing quite well so it was quite enjoyable to watch them winning the games. I was just glad to be back in the mix.
“After the first bit I was in the team for a couple of months which was really nice. It was what I was hoping for. I was getting myself right whilst I was out of the team and then when I was in the team we got some good results and I stayed in from then, which is what you want as a footballer. The injuries have been a bit frustrating but on the whole I'm happy with how it has gone.”
McCann suffered a tear in his thigh during North End’s draw with Luton Town in February and was ruled out for the season, before managing to make a return ahead of schedule.
He managed to get in a few games as PNE looked to keep their play-off hopes alive but was unable to aid results. McCann still reflects positively on the campaign however, and is looking for more regular performances from his side next term.
He said: “I think on the whole, we've had a good season. There have been ups and downs, starting with all the clean sheets and stuff but we've had some good results along the way. We've lacked maybe a bit of consistency, towards the back end of the season as well, and fell a bit short in the end.”