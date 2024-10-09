North End Under-18s beaten by Blackpool in Youth Alliance Cup derby tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Holders Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by local rivals Blackpool in an ‘away’ Youth Alliance Cup tie at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

North End won the competition last season, victorious in the final at Portsmouth, and started the brightest of the two sides on Tuesday.

They totally dominated the opening half-hour of this group stage game in terms of attacking play from the off, and were unlucky not to score when centre-back Peter Critchley had a header from a free-kick well saved by the Pool keeper.

However local lad Critchley was not to be denied, and moments later he rose high in the area to head home Jonny Brindle's well-flighted cross from the resulting corner.

North End scorer ​Peter Critchley tackles Blackpool’s Terry Bondo in the Youth Alliance Cup group-stage tie at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge

North End continued to be in the ascendancy after this but were unable to extend their lead with the Seasiders easing their way back into the match, equalising five minutes before the break.

Fifteen-year-old Theo Bunting, who had looked very assured and capable in the North End goal despite his youthful years, was finally beaten by Pool forward Terry Bondo after saving an initial effort.

North End pressed early in the second half with ex Manchester City academy wing-back Troy Tarry linking up well on the right with ex-Everton academy midfielder Ayden Garrigan.

After making a couple of substitutions, Blackpool were also looking dangerous going forward as the game began to open up.

Twenty minutes from time they took the lead when Gabriel Schluter went on a mazy run through the North End defence before squaring the ball to Shay Mannix, who drilled a low shot past the helpless Bunting.

North End were unable to find a way back into the match with their task being made even harder when Clayton Lescott was sent off in the closing stages for a second bookable offence.

The midfielder, who is the son of former England defender Joleon Lescott, joined North End from Stoke City in the summer.