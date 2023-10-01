North End handed a massive reality check by West Brom

News you can trust since 1886
Last week I strongly disagreed with the television commentator who described our hard-earned point at Rotherham as a reality check, believing it was not so.
By John Smith
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
However, it would be correct to describe Saturday’s comprehensive defeat to West Bromwich Albion as a massive reality check.

After performing so well as plucky underdogs in an unbeaten start to the season, this crushing 4-0 home reverse brought us crashing back down to earth with an almighty bump .

Once the visitors went ahead in the fourth minute I thought it never really looked like being anything else but an away win. Their second goal just before the half-hour mark came when we failed to clear a simple ball in our penalty area.

Preston North End's Ali McCann battles with West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowat Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion - Saturday 30th September 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.comPreston North End's Ali McCann battles with West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowat Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion - Saturday 30th September 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com
I thought that we could have also defended better for their third goal and our miserable afternoon was completed with a further "whoopsie" moment in the closing stages when the ball somehow crept in for the visitors’ fourth.

As well as the poorly conceded goals another reason for my concern is the lack of creativity we showed in attack with Osmajic looking totally isolated up front throughout his duration on the pitch.

As I exited the stadium looking at the depressing sight of a bleak windswept and almost empty Deepdale it reminded me of bygone times seen here in a much darker era.

However, this was our first loss of the season and we are still third in the Championship table.

