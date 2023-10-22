North End growled but were unable to roar into action, says Preston fan John Smith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For me, watching it felt like I had gone on a potentially exciting big game safari only to find that all the animals had abandoned the location months ago.

It was a game in which neither side really roared into action although we did manage to start the game with a short sharp growl in the opening minutes when Mads Frojkaer finished off a fine move by rolling the ball into the net from close range to give us an early lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To use the lyrics of The Four Seasons we then appeared to adopt the tactic of "Lets Hang On To What We've Got " as we sat back and invited pressure on our defence which eventually conceded an equaliser on the half-hour mark.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Duane Holmes breaks early in the game Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Millwall - Saturday 21st October 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

I was surprised and a little disappointed by the reaction of some sections of the Alan Kelly Stand when they booed the second half substitution of Duane Holmes, pictured.

I think the American has been one of our standout players of the season so far and although he had an impressive first half was starting to fade a little.

I personally felt that our formation had not been working for the majority of the game.