North End growled but were unable to roar into action, says Preston fan John Smith

By John Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
For me, watching it felt like I had gone on a potentially exciting big game safari only to find that all the animals had abandoned the location months ago.

It was a game in which neither side really roared into action although we did manage to start the game with a short sharp growl in the opening minutes when Mads Frojkaer finished off a fine move by rolling the ball into the net from close range to give us an early lead.

To use the lyrics of The Four Seasons we then appeared to adopt the tactic of "Lets Hang On To What We've Got " as we sat back and invited pressure on our defence which eventually conceded an equaliser on the half-hour mark.

Preston North End's Duane Holmes breaks early in the game Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Millwall - Saturday 21st October 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.comPreston North End's Duane Holmes breaks early in the game Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Millwall - Saturday 21st October 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com
I was surprised and a little disappointed by the reaction of some sections of the Alan Kelly Stand when they booed the second half substitution of Duane Holmes, pictured.

I think the American has been one of our standout players of the season so far and although he had an impressive first half was starting to fade a little.

I personally felt that our formation had not been working for the majority of the game.

As a result of the substitutions we at least got back on the front foot but although we did look more dangerous we created few clear cut chances.

