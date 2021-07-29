No ticket sales on the day for Preston North End's friendly with Manchester United

At the request of Lancashire Police there will be no sales on the day of the game, the first PNE home game with supporters in the ground since March 2020.

Tickets are priced £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (seniors and young adults) and £5 for under-19s.

They can bought at the ticket office, online at www.mypne.com, or by calling 0344 856 1966.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

United's 3,000 allocation for the Bill Shankly Kop has sold out.

Alcohol will not be sold in the away end at the request of the police.

It is for that reason that alcohol won’t be available in the fan zone area outside the ground.

The fan zone launches fully for the Hull game but family activities will be taking place, with food and non-alcoholic drinks available.

The game has a 2pm kick-off.