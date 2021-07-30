No positive Covid results in Manchester United squad after cancellation of Preston North End friendly

The sides were due to meet at Deepdale on Saturday but the pre-season game was cancelled on Thursday evening after United reported 'suspected positive cases' after lateral flow testing earlier that day.

Further testing has since been done and United provided an update on Friday afternoon.

A statement on United's official website read: "After further testing yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday), we can confirm that there are no positive cases within the first-team group.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

"Following consultation with the Premier League, they are satisfied that all Covid protocols have been followed correctly and the squad can return to training immediately."

Having to all off the friendly at such late notice was a big blow to North End.

A decent sized crowd was expected, with United's 3,000 allocation having sold out.

It would have been the first time PNE fans had been allowed in Deepdale for 511 days because of Government restrictions during the pandemic.

North End play Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).