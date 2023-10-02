Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager - and Preston North End have now entered that discussion.

One of the biggest football management jobs in the United Kingdom became available on Sunday, following a managerial sacking.

Michael Beale's ten-month spell in charge of Rangers was brought to an end. The former QPR boss suffered a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox to Aberdeen, and the Gers board decided that it was enough to part ways.

Rangers, given their stature in Scotland, as one of the two biggest clubs in the country, have had various kinds of managers over the years, and just a day after his sacking, speculation has gone into overdrive as to who will replace him.

National World website Glasgow World exclusively reported that Rangers will be taking their time over the appointment, but that they wanted to speak to three managers. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is said to be one of them, whilst Graham Potter has sounded himself out for the post.

Over the last 24 hours or so however, Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has emerged as a possible contender. The 45-year-old has the Lilywhites in fourth in the Championship, and before the last international break they were top of the table.

It's far from ideal preparations given Preston are preparing for their EFL Championship clash with league leaders Leicester City at the King Power Arena on Wednesday night (October 4).

He was said to be 'earmarked' by the Scottish media as a candidate, and as a result that has seen his chances increase. Lowe, who left Plymouth Argyle to become Preston boss, has already addressed the rumours, and right now is focus is on beating the Foxes.

