Preston North End's Ben Whiteman | CameraSport - Ian Cook

PNE are expected to appoint a new manager this week

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman says the next manager at Deepdale will inherit a dressing room full of determination.

The Lilywhites’ start to the season has been far from plain sailing. Manager Ryan Lowe left his position last Monday, one game into the 2024/25 campaign. His assistant, Mike Marsh, took interim charge of the next two matches - but stepped away from the temporary gig after Saturday’s defeat to Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End are now looking to make a swift decision, with an appointment expected before Saturday’s clash against Luton Town - at Deepdale. Whiteman was the only person to speak after the loss in Wales - he hopes for some news soon and says the new boss will have a strong group to work with.

“Great lads,” said Whiteman. “Lads who want to give their all, every day. I think we are just lacking at the minute, whether that be a bit of confidence - I am not too sure. But, whoever comes into the football club has got some really honest lads, who want to give it their all. I know, at the moment, it might not look like that but it is the case.”

PNE, in the Championship, are now on a run of seven straight defeats without scoring. The record at North End is eight games - done twice, but never goalless. Preston’s number four does not shy away from the ugly record at play, and admits there has probably been a hangover from the way 2023/24 finished. Whiteman would rather place an onus on the players and focus on what they can do, instead of discussing matters above his head.

“I think confidence is massive in football,” said Whiteman. “When one goes in, hopefully they all start going in. It is as simple as that - ten-and-a-half hours without a league goal is obviously nowhere near good enough. When you are in the dumps, it definitely kicks you and we’ve got to maintain our standards now - getting back to it as best as we can and seeing where that takes us. We have got to knuckle down and get on with it.”