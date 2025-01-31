Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men that have graced the dug out at Deepdale are battling it out for a job in Scotland.

Two former Preston North End managers are both under consideration for the vacancy at Motherwell.

Up in Scotland, the Daily Record is reporting that Lowe is being considered for the job at Fir Park after Stuart Kettlewell resigned last week. Lowe has been out of work since resigning from his job with the Lilywhites just one game in to the season.

The 46-year-old who hails from Liverpool is being considered as a ‘strong contender’ for the job. He has a bit of knowledge of the game in Scotland after shadowing Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

Ryan Lowe is being linked with a return to management after leaving Preston North End. | Getty Images

There is competition however from another man to have sat in the Deepdale hot seat, Billy Davies. Davies is said to have support from the Well's board over a possible return having played for and managed them before.

Motherwell's chief executive office Brian Caldwell is currently sifting through the applications and sorting out potential candidates. More than 50 managers applied in 24 hours with coaches from across the globe showing an interest.

Ryan Lowe’s managerial record

Since being out of work, Lowe has worked as a pundit for Sky Sports. His managerial career began in 2017 when he was asked to take over Bury as caretaker, managing six games with two wins, two draws, and two defeats.

Lowe eventually succeeded Chris Lucketti and took the job on a full-time basis. During his 18-months in charge, he won promotion to League One after finishing second, but left and shortly after the club were expelled from the EFL.

Thankfully he recovered and got a job at Plymouth Argyle, spending several years at home Park, winning promotion with the Pilgrims through finishing third. Nooth End came calling in December 2021 with Plymouth fourth in League One.

During his time in charge at PNE he guided the club to 13th, 12th, and most recently a 10th-placed finish. Following a defeat to Sheffield United on the opening day, he asked Peter Ridsdale if he could leave and his request was granted with Paul Heckingbottom replacing him.

“I am happy to take whatever comes along, as long as it’s the right fit.,” said Lowe when asked about his next job.

“You obviously don’t want to see people lose their jobs, but jobs will come up and what I’ll potentially do then is keep my eye for that and wait for the phone to ring.“

Billy Davies record in football management

Davies finished his playing career at the Well following five-years of service at the club. During his time in charge, he oversaw seventh, fourth and eighth placed finishes.

The 60-year-old took on an assistant manager's job at North End, working alongside Craig Brown, but then found himself in the main job. In his first season he took them to within 90 minutes of the Premier League, losing in the play-off final. Unfortunately they lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs a year later, and he departed for Derby County in June 2006.

At Derby, Davies went one step further than what he did at Preston, guiding the Rams to promotion via the play-offs after beating West Brom. He wasn't afforded too much time in the Premier League though, as they sacked him in November, and ended up being the worst team in the history of the division.

Derby's East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest appointed him and under his stewardship he guided them to two play-off campaigns but was unable to get them over the line. Just 20 months after he was let go, Forest appointed him for a second spell, and that has been his last job in management. Davies has not managed since March 2014, but has spoken of his desire to return to the dugout.

“Why have I not had a crack at any club recently? That’s a question for other people,” said Davies to Not the Old Firm.

“It depends on the type of manager they (clubs) want to bring in, what are their objectives? Is it about results, is it about winning, getting to playoffs, getting promotions, getting to cup finals… all these questions for other people to ask.

“I’m open-minded. Whether it’s working in Scotland, England or anywhere else. “I’ve had some conversations that maybe just haven’t come to fruition. But I’m really excited and ready to go and create new memories.

“There’s no point in looking back for too long, it’s about moving forward and hopefully getting success in whatever the next challenge is.”