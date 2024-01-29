Alex Neil and Paul Heckingbottom feature among the bookies' odds

Ex-Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is the early favourite to become Huddersfield Town's next boss.

Preston North End's league rivals sacked Darren Moore on Monday morning, with the Terriers sitting 21st in the Championship table after 29 games. Moore took over from Neil Warnock, seven games in, but won just three of his 23 matches in charge. His side conceded in the 95 minute last weekend, as Huddersfield drew 1-1 at fellow strugglers QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the decision, Town owner and chairman, Kevin Nagle said: "We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped. I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we're quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon."

Heckingbottom, who was relieved of his duties at Bramall Lane in early December, is the favourite to take over with the bookies - BetVictor price him at 1/2 for the vacancy. He is followed by four managers to lose their jobs at Championship clubs this season - Michael Duff, John Eustace, Gary Rowett and ex-PNE manager Alex Neil, who was sacked by Stoke City in December. The other three were let go by Swansea City, Birmingham and Millwall respectively.

Next Huddersfield Town manager odds (as of 13:50, 29/01/2024)

Paul Heckingbottom 1/2

Michael Duff 8/1

John Eustace 10/1

Gary Rowett 12/1

Alex Neil 14/1

Steve Cooper 14/1

Nathan Jones 20/1

Nigel Pearson 20/1

Chris Hughton 25/1

Daniel Stendel 25/1

Dave Challinor 25/1

Lee Johnson 25/1

Mark Warburton 25/1