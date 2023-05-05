Newcastle United fan Brad Potts wants to end Sunderland's play-off chances with Preston North End

The Preston North End man has also played for their bitter rivals Blackpool earlier on in his career, since coming to his sense, arriving at Deepdale and scoring against his former employers in April (his favourite goal of all time).

But as a Newcastle United fan, there is another rivalry that sticks out to him, that of the Tyne-Wear variety. With Sunderland next up for PNE, in their final game of the Championship season, Potts is keen to get one over the Mackems, especially if it stops them from reaching the top six.

Tony Mowbray’s men need a win on the last day, and Blackburn Rovers to beat Millwall, to earn their place in the play-offs. Potts, and his friends from back home in the North East, is hoping that won’t happen.

Preston North End's Brad Potts

He said: “I think it's quite well known that I'm a Newcastle fan, I obviously want to win the game for Preston but I have a lot of friends and family at home who are massive Preston fans on the weekend as well. It's a big one for me and hopefully we can get a result and finish the season on a high like we did last year.

"Hopefully we can put a halt on them getting in the play-offs with a result on Monday but it's not about me, or about me stopping them getting in the play-offs. It's about finishing the season well and getting a good result and a positive vibe going into the summer.”

North End go into the final game with nothing to play for, thanks to some poor form going into the final stretch of the campaign. With five games to go Preston were very much in the mix for a top six spot but one point from a possible 12 since has put an end to that.

Potts is not cursing their luck, or injuries, or anything of the sort. Instead he just feels that PNE have not performed when it has counted over their last four games, leaving them out of the running with other sides who have been able to keep consistent form.

He’s looking close to home when it comes to reflections at the end of the campaign, and feels the rest of the squad should too, in order for them to reach their collective aims next season which would be a top six finish.

“It's been up and down, throughout the season really,” he said. “The aim was to try and get in the play-offs and we came up short with one game left. When you look back at the season, maybe it was at the start where we were struggling to score goals, that's where we've lost out on the points.

"Even since the Reading game we were in with a great chance and the performances haven't been good enough over the last four games. It's frustrating but we just need to use this season, and getting so close, as motivation to go again next season.

“We can't just be blaming each other, everyone has to look at themselves this season and what they could have done better and how they can improve. And then collectively, how we can get better as a team. We're not going to get anywhere if we're not all pulling in the same direction.