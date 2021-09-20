New three-year contract for Preston North End defender Jordan Storey

The centre-half was in the last year of his current deal and the new terms take him through to June 2024.

Storey, 24, was a £750,000 signing from Exeter City in June 2018 and has made 86 appearances for North End.

He's been an ever present in league and cup this season.

Storey said: "It is great to be here for another three years. After the last few recent results it is even nicer to have got the contract. - it makes it even sweeter.

"It has been pleasing to play every game this season, I want to play as many games as possible and hopefully that continues.

"For the club to want me to stay here is a really great feeling. It makes you more confident and I hope that has been reflected on the pitch."

Despite being a long way from his Somerset roots, Storey says he feels totally at home in Lancashire and was keen to get a new deal agreed.

"This place feels like home now, I have enjoyed my time up here," said Storey.

"I have got a lot of mates up here, I love the people, love the club. I have really settled in well and I'm happy to be staying for a lot longer..

"I'm still at a fairly young age for a defender and I want to improve as much as I can.

"That is something the coaching staff can help me with and I can learn from the other pros like Paul Huntington and Patrick Bauer.

"There is still a lot more improvement to be done.

"I didn't want this hanging over my head and affecting my performances so it is nice to get it done early doors and just concentrate on the football."

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "I think Jordan has done really well.

"He's been an integral part of the team, he's a young man that has moved from way down south to come here and settle in Preston.

"Jordan is a very likeable young lad and he loves Preston North End.

"He's desperate to do well here and I'm delighted the club have managed to secure a few more years on his contract."