New Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe gives his thoughts on the January transfer window

Lowe will no doubt have ideas about possible tweaks to the playing pool which can be made in January.

However, there are four Championship fixtures to be played ahead of the window opening and another match to be played on January 3 before trading would potentially start.

Over the next three weeks, Lowe will learn plenty about the squad he’s inherited at Euxton and in the games with Barnsley, Millwall, Sheffield United, West Bromwich and Stoke City.

Lowe said: “Anything you do in the transfer window has to be the right fit for the club.

“I won’t go to Peter Ridsdale and just say ‘I want this and I want that’. We will sit down and analysis what we have got.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad, this is a new squad for me to work with.

“I’m hoping the squad look at this as a chance to work with a new manager and have different coaching methods in terms of bringing something else to the party, giving them a style and identity which they can unleash in games.

“We won’t just bring people in for the sake of it. If a player is right and is needed, we will have a look at it certainly.

“January is not my focus, my focus is getting this team to play a good brand of football that people can be excited about.”

There’s a need to trim the numbers in January, with PNE up to their 25-man limit for the senior squad.

In addition there are three players not registered for league games. So room needs to be made in the squad and on the wage bill.

North End director Peter Ridsdale who headed up the recruitment of Lowe, addressed a question about the transfer window at Tuesday’s press conference.

He said Lowe coming from managing in League One was not necessarily a sign of where potential recruitment would be from.

“Where we source players from will be determined by what our requirements are, who is available and what fits.

“That might be from the Championship, it might be overseas like with Emil Riis, it might be League One and League Two.

“We will look at what is the right fit for this football club which is affordable and fits into the wage structure.”