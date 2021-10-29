New Preston North End contract for top scorer Emil Riis

The Dane's new deal runs until June 2025, adding an extra year to the contract he penned when signing from Randers FC in a £1.2m move in October last year.

Riis is North End's top scorer with nine goals, five in the Championship and four in the Carabao Cup.

He's featured in every game this season, starting 14 and coming off the bench four times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Riis has signed a new contract with Preston North End

The 23-year-old was delighted to agree new terms and the extension.

Riis said: "I know it’s only for another year than I already had but I’m really happy the club has shown confidence in me.

"It’s a great club and all the lads in the team are really good. Hopefully we can get some wins and get higher up in the table, but it’s an amazing club and I like everyone all around the club, there’s good people here."

Riis has become a big crowd favourite this season having had a mixed first campaign at Deepdale.

Emil Riis challenges Liverpool defender Joe Gomez at Deepdale

He signed during last season's extended summer/autumn transfer window and started brightly.

Then came a bit of a mid-season lull before Frankie McAvoy gave him a run of games towards the end of the campaign.

This season he's been one of the first names on the team-sheet.

PNE head coach McAvoy said: "I think he’s done remarkably well this season and I’m absolutely delighted that he’s committed himself for a further year.

"He’s scored nine goals which is really pleasing and I’m hopeful he can start to get a lot more, but I think you can see the improvement in him and you can see his confidence increasing every match.

"We know his biggest strength is his running, his power and his pace, but to be an accomplished striker you need to add other strings to your bow and we’re working as a coaching team to try and enhance those attributes that he’s got.

"I’m just delighted that he’s signed an extension to his deal because I believe that he’s got the chance to develop here at Preston North End and I know that the fans have enjoyed watching him this season and hopefully there’s many more good days to come from him."