New Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe promises to throw off the shackles

Lowe thinks he might have to take the ‘shackles’ off a couple of players to fully stamp his mark on the side but is confident it will be a smooth transition to his methods.

The 43-year-old quickly got stuck into the job after his appointment.

He had a meeting with the coaching staff and squad on Tuesday afternoon, before facing the media at a press conference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale at Euxton

On the subject of getting the team moving in the right direction in terms of results, Lowe said: “We might have to take the shackles off players, coach them the right way – I’m not saying they haven’t been coached the right way – but it will be a different style and a different brand.

“It will be an attacking brand where we want plenty of shots and attempts at goal. If we do that, we’ll win more than we lose.

“I feel that there is an abundance of talent in the dressing room.

“It’s that big a dressing by the way, I had to walk all the way round it to make sure they could see me and speak to me!

“There were smiles on faces when I spoke to the lads but I have to note that it is a sad time when someone loses their job as has happened here with Frankie McAvoy.

“Ultimately we have to pull game plans together to make sure they go and perform for our fans week in, week out, so that the fans have something to be excited about.

“Hopefully it won’t take me too long to get my points across, you don’t want time to stand still.

“It is a clean slate, I want the boys to buy into what we do and the quicker we do that the quicker we will play the football I want and the quicker we will get results.”

Formation wise, there won’t be a great deal of difference between how Lowe lines up his players and how McAvoy did.

It is what they do within that system which Lowe intends to change.

“I’m not saying I’ll never change, I’m open minded and I’ve told the coaching staff I’ll be open to what they bring to the table,” said Lowe.

“In terms of my style and my identity, they have more or less been playing a 3-4-3 whereas I play 3-5-2.

“I attack with six and defend with four and a goalkeeper. I really go all gung-ho at times, just making sure we try to keep the back door locked down.

“Maybe one or two players have had the shackles on and don’t want to run forward just in case they leave a man.

“There is an abundance of talent in the dressing room, when you have got talent we can work with any formation or what we ask them to do.

“There are a few tweaks which need to be done in terms of my style, when to pass forward and when to run forward.”

Lowe has brought in Mike Marsh as his assistant manager, with the pair working alongside Paul Gallagher, Steve Thompson and the other staff.

Marsh, 52, played for Liverpool, West Ham and Coventry in his playing career, with him having since coached extensively.

Said Lowe: “I’ll be bringing in Mike Marsh as my assistant.

“He played for my boyhood club Liverpool and coached there under Brendan Rodgers. He worked a great manager at Huddersfield in David Wagner and has been in the England set-up.

“I want to give every member of the staff the opportunity to show what they are about.

“I’ve told them to go about their business in the right way, if you’ve any doubts come and see me.

“I want them to excite me as much as the players.”

Lowe turned to Marsh as his No.2 after his assistant at Plymouth, Steve Schumacher, chose to stay behind at Home Park and fill the managerial vacancy.

Liverpudlian Lowe has left Plymouth in fourth place in League One as he steps up to manage in the Championship for the first time.

He got the Pilgrims and previous club Bury promoted from League Two, that CV an attractive one to North End.

Lowe admitted it was a big decision to leave Plymouth but felt the challenge was too good to turn down.

“In terms of Plymouth Argyle, you don’t want to lose what we have been trying to achieve there,” said Lowe.

“But sometimes when you are successful the likelihood is bigger and better clubs will come and headhunt you, that is the case here.

“Once I spoke to Peter Ridsdale and Craig Hemmings, my heart was set on coming to Preston North End.

“I’ve looked closely at the squad and the fanbase, we want to excite, we want the fans back in the stadium.

“They probably haven’t had the best of times of late and we want to bring the good times back.

“When you get offered the opportunity to manager Preston North End, you don’t say no. It’s also difficult to leave a football club.