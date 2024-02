Preston North End have picked up 11 points from the last five games, but the Lilywhites - who sit ninth in the table - are still seen as outsiders for a play-off place.

Thanks to those at Football Web Pages, we have been able to see throughout the season who is being backed to finish where. Here is where PNE sit in the predicted table, with Coventry City, West Brom Hull City, Sunderland and Norwich City also in the top six hunt.