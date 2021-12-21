New manager’s arrival was just what Preston North End needed says midfielder Ryan Ledson

Lowe was appointed Preston manager two weeks ago and waited just a couple of days before his Deepdale debut.

Two of the old guard in that game helped him to three points as Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson found the net in a 2-1 win.

Due to the postponement of the Millwall game last Saturday, Lowe has now had plenty of time with his side on the training pitch.

Ryan Lowe played a crucial role in PNE’s winning goal against Barnsley

The former Plymouth Argyle boss came in to replace Frankie McAvoy, who had been head coach since March, initially as an interim before being appointed full time in the summer.

Fans have already taken to Liverpudlian Lowe and his approach to the game, with a clear style and philosophy that he wants to instil into his new squad.

Ledson came off the bench in the win over Barnsley and felt it was exactly what was required for the Lilywhites to start a new era.

He told the Lancashire Post: “We needed that as a club, as a group of players, it was needed for the environment around the place.

“To a certain extent we needed a fresh start, a burst of energy and a revamp, a few new ideas.

“That is nothing against Frankie, he was brilliant for me and for a lot of lads. I spent four years with him, he was a great fella, everyone loved him here.

“We’ve gone our separate ways now and I wish him all the best. Managers leaving are one of the harsh realties of football.”

The 24-year-old played a part in the winning goal against Barnsley, playing a free-kick perfectly into the path of Johnson who swept the ball into the net.

It was a well-worked move that involved a low pass into the box and the Jamaican’s team-mates blocking on-rushers.

It was also not the first time the Lilywhites have pulled off such a trick, with now first-team coach Paul Gallagher formerly the man to lay it into Johnson’s path.

Ledson said: “I wouldn’t say it was something we had worked on. Gally did it with DJ a couple of years ago, I think against Bristol City at home.

“When we got the free-kick, myself and DJ just looked at each other and decided to do it. It was about getting the other lads in the right positions under the ball in the six-yard box and Browney blocking DJ’s man.