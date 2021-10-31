New deal for striker Emil Riis looks a smart piece of work, says Preston supporter John Roper

It was a slightly tense Deepdale that hosted the game as those present engaged in a minute’s silence before kick off to remember all of our armed forces heroes.

It wasn’t the most exciting of openings, in fact after25e minutes it was almost like a cure for insomnia rather than a Championship encounter.

Then, almost from nowhere Riis fired home the first goal from outside of the box at a very acute angle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End's two-goal hero Emil Riis

It brought the crowd to its feet and when a first half added time penalty was converted by Riis the home crowd started to relax.

Luton came out with more fight early in the second half but it was the goalkeepers turn to star in the second forty five with Daniel Iversen making a worldy of a one handed save near the end.

PNE boss Frankie McAvoy made three changes from the side beaten at Blackpool last week with Tom Barkhuizen, Ai McCann and Sean Maguire coming in for Jordan Storey, Daniel Johnson and Scott Sinclair.

Both sides lined up 3-5-2 and the opening quarter of the game was very much chess like, although I thought North End were playing the better football. On 27 minutes Riis got the ball in the inside right position outside of the penalty area about 10 yards from the goal line.

He then unleashed an unstoppable shot which brought Deepdale to life and had North End right in the ascendancy.

Maguire had a chance a few minutes later that was deflected over just before the referee had to sort out a melee involving Alan Browne and a Luton defender. Right on half -time McCann was needlessly brought down inside the area near the by-line and Riis slotted home the penalty to the goalkeepers left to send North End into the break two up and on top of the game.

No changes for North End at the break but the visitors made two and it was probably fair to say that the first 15 minutes of the second half was Luton’s best spell of the game. Iversen tipped over a decent shot as Luton, playing in a very nasty shade of orange, looked to get back in the game.

Riis and Maguire had half chances for North End. Patrick Bauer then had a good header saved and Riis also headed wide later in the game.

The contest certainly opened up a little but North End were having the better of it and when Riis put Sinclair through late on in the game you could have laid money it was going to be a third but the visiting keeper saved well and the chance had gone.

Luton were trying desperately to salvage something and right at the end they almost got it when a Muskwe shot was deflected sending Iversen the wrong way but somehow the Dane flung his right hand at the ball and tipped it over for a corner.

It really was a truly instinctive world class save. The relief around Deepdale at the final whistle was almost palpable and a day that had started with the potential to turn nasty had ended all smiles both on the pitch and off it.

It wasn’t North End’s best display of the season but it was solid and, ultimately, a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory. We looked solid at the back with Sepp van den Berg looking even better at right centre back than he does at right wing back.

I thought Ben Whiteman and McCann got through a mountain of work in midfield and Alan Browne had his best game of the season playing in his favourite position behind the two forwards.

The extended contract of Emil Riis which was sealed this week looks a smart bit of work by North End and with 11 goals already this season, who knows what the lad might achieve as he is improving in every game.

A good three points but a tough week coming up with trips to Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest to come before the next international break. Something from both of those games would be a real tonic certainly would go a long way to calming everyone’s nerves at Deepdale after the indifferent start to the season.