New date for Preston North End's Championship clash with Sheffield United

The Boxing Day meeting at Deepdale was called-off because of a number of Covid cases in the PNE squad.

It will now take place on Tuesday, January 18, with a 7.45pn kick-off.

Tickets from the original date will remain valid, with it remaining part of the half season-ticket offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

There will be a financial loss for North End, having missed out on playing on Boxing Day.

A crowd in the region of 18,000 had been expected, with the Blades having a following of 5,000.

The midweek date in January will draw a much lower gate.

It's one of three games North End have to rearrange, with new dates awaited for the postponed visit to Millwall - called-off by the London club due to Covid on December 18 - and the trip to West Bromwich Albion which had been schedule to play tonight (December 30).

The WBA clash was postponed because of PNE's Covid situation.

Many of the North End squad made the first part of a phased return to training on Thursday morning at Euxton.

That will continue over the new few days ahead of Monday afternoon's visit to Stoke City.

North End fans have until noon tomorrow (Friday, December 31) to buy tickets for the Stoke clash. There will be no sales on the day.