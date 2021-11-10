New contracts in the pipeline for Preston North End players

The Lilywhites have a number of players in the last year of their contracts.

It seems that the three who have been in negotiations are Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes and Tom Barkhuizen.

PNE director Peter Ridsdale gave an update on contracts during a press conference at Euxton on Tuesday, one which covered a range of topics.

“We have made offers to two players whose contracts are due to expire in the summer,” said Ridsdale.

“I think we are pretty close on both. We are also in discussions with a third.

“There are some interesting expectation levels versus the market at the moment. We would hope to conclude contracts in the next few weeks for those we want to keep.”

Bauer, Hughes and Barkhuizen are all on contracts which run until June 2022.

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer

Others out of contract next summer include Scott Sinclair, Joe Rafferty, Paul Huntington, Connor Ripley, Mathew Hudson, Jamie Thomas, Izzy Brown, Jack Baxter and Ethan Walker.

Goalkeeper Ripley is on a week-to-week emergency loan at Salford City at the moment.

North End have renewed three contracts so far this season – Jordan Storey, Brad Potts and Emil Riis.

Storey and Potts were in the list of players in the final year of their contracts.

Riis was different, with his initial contract running until June 2024 – that has been extended by 12 months.

The number of players in the closing stages of their deals potentially does allow for some pruning of the squad.

The senior squad is at its 25-man maximum, although clubs in the Championship are allowed an unlimited number of players below the age of 21.

Room in the senior pool would have to be made for any business done during the January transfer window.

With regards January, Ridsdale said: “We have done business in every window and we are always looking to see how we can strengthen.

“Do I expect to come out of January having done no business? Probably not because that would unusual.

“Do I currently know what it will be? No I don’t. What I will reiterate is because we have a 25-man squad, if we bring someone in, someone will have to go.”